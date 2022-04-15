Eco enthusiast & athlete calls for combating climate change

An environment enthusiast and shooter, Aarushie V Rana, has called upon people to combat climate change in their own communities, institutions, companies and governments to minimise its effects in Antarctica, which will benefit the only living planet, ‘Mother Earth’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A young sportswear and environment enthusiast, Aarushie, who originally hails from Dehradun, was selected from among a team of 160 individuals from 34 countries for the Climate Force Expedition to Antarctica.

Speaking to HT during her visit to western UP, Aarushie said that the team comprised scientists, sustainability leaders and Green enthusiasts. The objective of the 12 day-expedition (March 17 to 29) was to witness and study the effects of climate change in Antarctica and understand how to combat it to benefit Earth.

Aarushie said that travelling to Antarctica in the South Pole, which doesn’t belong to any nation, was indeed a mesmerising experience. But the adverse impact of climate change on Antarctica was also a concerning issue, which needs to be addressed collectively by the human race to protect Mother Earth from its ill effects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that the growing rate of snow melting at the South Pole will directly and adversely affect Earth. She said that the expedition was aimed at raising awareness for the urgent need to work for preservation of Antarctica which represents both our past and future within its ice. If the ice sheets keep melting at the current rate, sea levels will rise and its disastrous effects would be felt worldwide.

Aarushie said that there was 75% less ice in summer at poles than there was 50 years ago. As a result, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding with floods, droughts, famine and rising sea levels all over the world.

She said that we need to preserve Antarctica by engaging businesses and communities on climate science, personal leadership, renewable technologies, and the promotion of measurable action plans surrounding sustainable development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She now plans to organise interactive sessions in schools and universities to share her experience of the expeditions and to transform young minds to become custodians of Mother Earth by combating climate change through local action.

Aarushie is married to ace shooting coach and Dronacharya Awardee Jaspal Rana.