"Economic revolution": TN CM M K Stalin on free bus travel for women in state

The ruling DMK's key initiative aimed at women, providing them free bus travel, should not be confined to a "narrow" aspect of freebies but it is an economic revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

The scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries, he said while chairing the third meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission here.

He said the free bus travel for women has found a place in the hearts of people.

"Eighty per cent of its beneficiaries hail from backward and the Adi Dravida communities and this is not just a matter of joy but also a good pointer of the Dravidian model rule," Stalin said.

"Due to this scheme, the families (of the beneficiaries) see 8-12 per cent savings in their income which I would call an economic revolution. Therefore, rather than confining this scheme meant for women as freebies, it should be seen as an economic revolution that has happened among the poor people," he added.

