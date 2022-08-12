Tamil Nadu CM seeks release of fishermen, urges Centre for Sri Lanka's response
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Central government to prevail upon Sri Lanka to immediately release nine Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boat.
Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin drew the Union government's attention to the apprehension of nine Indian fishermen and their mechanised fishing boat on August 10 by the Sri Lankan Navy.
"The nine fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on 06.08.2022 at 11 PM from Nagapattinam fishing harbour. The apprehended fishermen along with their boat have been taken to Triconmalee Naval Base, Sri Lanka," Stalin pointed out and furnished necessary information on them.
"I request you to kindly prevail upon the Sri Lankan government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their fishing boat at the earliest," Stalin urged Jaishankar.
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
Colours unite and free you, say artists at art exhibition in Chandigarh
The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is celebrating 75 years of Independence by organising 'Colours of freedom' art workshop-cum-exhibition, featuring 75 works of 75 artists from across country and tricity. The event is being organised at the Sector 17 Underpass. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the artists are focusing on the many aspects of freedom and portraying it on their canvas.
Jai Ram orders probe into Shimla-Kalka highway flyover collapse
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday ordered a probe into the collapse of a flyover portion on Shimla-Kalka highway following heavy rains a day before. About a 50-metre stretch of the newly constructed highway had caved in near Shamlech village, resulting in disruption of traffic movement on the national highway that serves as a primary source of link to Shimla, Solan and Kinnaur districts.
3 die due to toxic gases from well in Madhya Pradesh
Three people including a man andKhilan Singh Lodhi, 65'ss son died after inhaling toxic gases in a well on his farm in Sagar district on Thursday, said police. The deceased have been identified as residents of Madhi Pipapriya village, Khilan Singh Lodhi, 65, his son Neetu Lodhi, 25 and a villager Sunil Patel, 25. Villagers informed the police. A team of forensic science laboratory has collected samples and sealed the well.
