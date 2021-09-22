ED inquiry against Pankaj Gupta part of BJP conspiracy: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said the enforcement directorate (ED) inquiry against party national secretary Pankaj Gupta was part of a BJP conspiracy in view of the growing popularity of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Today, I stand in front of the enforcement directorate office with the national secretary of AAP. We will most certainly cooperate with these agencies and let me tell you that all these agencies, for the last eight years, have looked into every book of accounts of the AAP. Not even a single year has passed by when we have not received these assessment notices. CBI has raided the chief minister, deputy chief minister, health minister and AAP’s 21 MLAs were booked under fabricated cases and arrested. About 20 of our MLAs were disqualified from the assembly and the Shunglu committee was incorporated to look into 450 administrative files of the Delhi government. In each of these enquiries, the AAP has received a clean chit. This is because we are upright and committed to the betterment of the people of this country,” AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said while talking to reporters outside the ED office.

The AAP leader, who is also an MLA from Rajendra Nagar in Delhi, said the party will not be deterred by these “threats” by the BJP.

“AAP enters the political scene in Uttarakhand and the BJP is compelled to replace its chief minister on more than one occasion. The AAP wins 27 seats in the Surat municipality in the BJP fortress of Gujarat, subsequently, the BJP is compelled to remove its chief minister there as well. AAP goes to Goa, decimates Congress and emerges as the principal opposition to the BJP and now the BJP stands rattled. AAP goes to Punjab and every opinion poll in the country is showing that AAP is likely to form a government in Punjab with a thumping majority. It’s the growing popularity of AAP that has made these love letters being sent to us,” Chadha said.

The Delhi BJP said Kejriwal should first focus on providing employment to the youth in Delhi before making “tall promises” in poll-bound states such as Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa. “Kejriwal is busy touring these states and doing election stunts. He should first tell people how much allowance he has given in the past seven years to the 1.4 million unemployed people in Delhi who are registered on the government’s portal. In the last two years, only 28 and in the last seven years of AAP’s rule, only 404 people were given jobs,” said Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP president.