ED issues lookout notice against Mukhtar’s son

In another action against Mafiosi-turned-politician and former MLA, Mukhtar Ansari, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against his son, Mau MLA, Abbas Ansari, in a bid to stop him from leaving the country, ED officials said.

Earlier, the ED had issued a lookout notice against Mukhtar’s wife, Afshan Ansari. Besides, a lookout notice was also issued against Mukhtar’s close aide, Shadab of Lucknow.

The ED is investigating the case of money laundering registered against Mukhtar Ansari who is presently lodged in Banda Jail. A few months back, the ED raided 12 spots in Gazipur, Lucknow and Delhi and seized documents, laptops etc.

Scanning them revealed several financial transactions made by Mukhtar’s kin and associates. On the basis of investigations, ED officials have issued notices to half a dozen persons including Mukhtar’s brother-in-law and a property dealer of Gazipur.

The ED has also issued notices to Mukhtar’s wife and son but they failed to turn up to record their statements in the case. The UP police has also declared his son an absconder in a case registered in Lucknow.

The ED has now issued a lookout notice against Abbas to ensure that he and his mother do not leave the country. The ED will immediately receive an alert if they try to leave the country.