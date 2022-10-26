ED likely to probe financial transactions involved in Odisha sex scandal case

The Enforcement Directorate is likely to begin investigation into the financial transactions involved in the Archana Nag sex scandal case allegedly involving several politicians of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, people aware of the development said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police official on Tuesday confirmed that the central agency has sought a copy of the first information report (FIR) that led to the arrest of the 26-year-old woman.

The move comes amid the Opposition demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack commissioner of police Soumendra Priyadarshi on Tuesday said ED officials have asked for a copy of the FIR filed by a former accomplice of Nag that led to her arrest early this month.

In her FIR, the woman complained that a few years ago Nag laced her drink and food with some sedative and then took some obscene photos which she used to get her into the profession of blackmailing people by making their sex videos. She alleged that Nag was forcing women into prostitution and then using them to blackmail influential people. The Police also seized her mobile phone, laptop, pen drive and computer from her residence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Police can’t investigate the financial transaction and financial irregularities in the case. If private people are involved, then ED or Income Tax department come into picture,” said the police commissioner, adding that they had earlier written to RBI for details of Nag’s bank accounts.

People familiar with the matter said that after poring through the FIR filed against Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand, ED will file an Enforcement Case Information Report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that empowers ED for making arrests, conducting search and seizures and attaching the proceeds of the crime. Over the last couple of weeks, police officials investigating the case were surprised to find her living in a palatial building and owning several expensive cars as well as a horse which, they believe, was funded by her blackmailing activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior official said ED is likely to trace the source of the money received by Archana and her husband from several high profile people including ruling party politicians as well as senior officials of the Centre and the state governments. Nag’s role came under scanner after Odia film producer Akshay Parija last month lodged an FIR against her and a girl accusing them of demanding ₹3 crore from him over allegations that he was forcing aspiring actors into casting couch.

Though several photos of Nag along with ruling party politicians have surfaced over last few weeks, none have come forward to lodge any complaint against her making it difficult for the police to carry a more intense investigation into the case. Political experts say that once ED begins investigation, any financial transaction between Nag and politicians may lead to embarrassment for the BJD in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, an NGO filed a petition in the Orissa high court seeking a “fair and proper” investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the case. The BJP women’s wing demanded a CBI probe alleging that the state police had failed to make any visible progress in the investigation. The party threatened to gherao chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence if prompt action is not taken by the state police in the case.