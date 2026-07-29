ED raids coal-linked people across Dhanbad amid tight security

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday carried out coordinated searches at around 25 premises linked to coal traders, their associates and relatives across Dhanbad as part of an ongoing probe into suspected financial irregularities and money laundering linked to the coal trade, people aware of the development said.

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Teams from Kolkata, Ranchi and Jamshedpur began simultaneous searches before dawn at residences, business establishments and offices spread across Jharia, Loyabad, Kendua, Bank More, Saraidhela, Memco Mor and other parts of the coal belt. The operation continued throughout the day under heavy security.

Sources said among those whose premises were searched were coal traders and businessmen Ganesh Yadav and Shekhar Yadav in Lodna and Jharia, Pappu Mandal at Bank Mor, Harendra Chauhan at Loyabad, Madhav Singh at Nalanda Cottage near Memco Mor, Rohit Yadav at Tetulia, Ranjit Singh and Om Prakash Singh in Shimla Bahal and Lodna, Subhash Sao at Chauthaikuli in Jharia, and hard coke businessman Aman Kanodia at Shanti Bhawan at Bank Mor. The ED also searched the office of a financial consultant at Ganguly Complex in Saraidhela, besides premises linked to businessman Anil Goel at Tikiyapara and Kapuria Joria.

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{{^usCountry}} People close to the development said that the investigators examined banking transactions, GST records, property documents, business accounts and digital devices to trace the movement of funds and identify possible links between financial transactions and the alleged illegal coal trade network. Officials were also scrutinising records related to assets and electronic evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People close to the development said that the investigators examined banking transactions, GST records, property documents, business accounts and digital devices to trace the movement of funds and identify possible links between financial transactions and the alleged illegal coal trade network. Officials were also scrutinising records related to assets and electronic evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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The operation witnessed resistance at a few locations. At Harendra Chauhan’s residence in Loyabad, local women protested after the ED team arrived, briefly delaying the search before officials entered the premises and continued the exercise. At another location in Shimla Bahal, where the occupants allegedly did not open the door, ED personnel reportedly used a ladder to gain entry before commencing the search.

Security personnel accompanied the investigation teams at all locations to maintain law and order during the raids.

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The searches are part of a wider crackdown on alleged illegal coal mining, coal theft, illegal levy collection and suspected money laundering. Investigators are examining whether proceeds from the alleged illegal coal trade were routed through a network of individuals and business entities.

The ED had not issued an official statement till the filing of this report. Searches were still underway, and officials indicated that the scope of the investigation could expand further after scrutiny of the seized documents and electronic evidence.