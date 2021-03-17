ED raids Thane builder’s bungalow

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday raided the bungalow of Thane builder Yogesh Deshmukh, situated at Godrej Hill in Kalyan (West). After the raid, Deshmukh fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital.

The raid was conducted in relation to a property deal in Titwala. ED sources claimed that the property was purchased by Shiv legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who is already being inquired by the central agency.

“On Tuesday, around 7:45am, eight to 10 ED officials raided Deshmukh’s Virajman bungalow. After the raid, Deshmukh’s wife had an argument with the officials. In the meanwhile, Deshmukh, who developed some health issues, was taken to a private hospital,” said a Kalyan police officer.

Sarnaik could not be reached for comment. “We never had any land deal with Sarnaik. ED is putting pressure us to say that the cash used in the land deal was utilised for money laundering. He has been tested positive for Covid-19,” said Deshmukh’s wife Sheetal.