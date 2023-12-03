Effective prosecution, proactive policing in last one year: Prayagraj cops

Ever since police commissionerate system was introduced in Prayagraj in November 2022, at least one criminal has been punished daily and action initiated against 349 others due to proactive policing, officials said.

Ever since police commissionerate system was introduced in Prayagraj in November 2022, at least one criminal has been punished daily (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said this has been possible due to focus on strong prosecution. A monitoring cell for ensuring maximum punishment to accused involved in heinous crimes has also been constituted, police officials said. The cell has led to strong prosecution in crimes especially like murders, POCSO, loot, rape. “The cell strongly pursues cases and produces concrete evidences at the court against the accused for ensuring maximum punishment to them,” police officials said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Two hardcore criminals were killed in a dozen police encounters during the period since November last year, many others have been injured in different police encounters and their properties and assets attached. Police commissioner Ramit Sharma said commissionerate system has proved to be effective in taking stern action against mafias, criminals behind organised crimes and gangsters active in the region for long. “In the ongoing action against mafias, Prayagraj police commissionerate launched a crackdown against mafia Atiq Ahmad and his gang IS-227.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till now 44 aides of Atiq have been sent to jail while an FIR has been registered against 116 of them. There have been 12 encounters with notorious criminals within a year in which two henchmen of Atiq were killed in encounters while ten other criminals were injured in separate encounters,” Sharma said.

During past one year police has attached movable and immovable assets worth several crores of slain mafia Atiq, his aides and other criminals, those with a history sheet and gangsters in the district, he added. Number of police officials too has been increased and there has been strict monitoring of serious crimes and quality disposal of grievances, he added. Installation of 60576 CCTV cameras across the district under safe city project too has helped in ensuring safety of women along with identifying those accused of carrying out loot, theft, chain snatching etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Effective policing

The police commissionerate system was introduced in Prayagraj on November 26, 2022. Under the new system, focus is on better policing through advanced techniques for controlling organised crimes and eliminating criminal gangs operating in the region. A monitoring cell for ensuring maximum punishment to accused involved in heinous crimes has also been constituted. At least one criminal per day has been punished since the system was introduced last year.