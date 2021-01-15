Eight arrested in three separate cases in Greater Noida

Sector Beta 2 police arrested a goldsmith and three others on Friday for burglaries commited in Greater Noida.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the police had received complaints about burglaries in flats in Beta 2 in Greater Noida over the last one month.

“We had registered eight cases and investigated them. On Friday, we received information about four suspects near Rampur roundabout. Finding them there, the police searched them and found stolen valuables on them, following which they were arrested,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Sonu and goldsmith Suraj, residents of Mainpuri in UP, and Praveen and Chandan Sharma, residents of New Delhi. They lived on a rented accommodation in Surajpur area.

The police found six silver coins, three gold rings, three pairs of earrings, four anklets, one managlsutra, among other valuables that they were planning to sell to Suraj and ₹42,000. The four suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, Pandey said.

In another case, Dadri police arrested three persons from an illegal fire cracker factory. The suspects were identified as Jai Bhagwan, Mahendra Pal and Ram Goptal. They were arrested from their hideouts in Mathurapur village. Two other accomplices, Akash and Manish managed to escape from the spot. Addl DCP Pandey said that the police seized five machines used in manufacturing fire crackers, 16 bags full of fire crackers, five drums, one pick-up van and one Mahindra Scorpio from their possession. “They had been illegally manufacturing fire crackers and selling them in NCR,” he said. A case has been registered against them under Explosive Substances Act.

In the third case, a 25-year old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in robbing petrol pump employees ₹2 lakh in Beta 2 area on January 8. The suspect was identified as Arav Bhati alias Yogi, a resident of Sakipur in Surajpur. He was arrested near Dada roundabout in Beta 2 area. Police have recovered ₹1.75 lakh stolen money, a car and a countrymade gun from his possession. All the eight were produced in court and sent to jail.