Eight from Agra’s Mental Health Institute test Covid positive; active cases at 39

With 20 new cases of Covid-19 testing positive in the last 48 hours, the number of active cases in Agra rose to 39 on Sunday, according to the health officials.

Thirteen cases, including seven inmates at Mental Health Institute, were reported on Saturday. On Sunday seven new cases were added which again had one testing positive from Mental Health Institute.

Three foreign nationals have already tested positive in Agra this month. A couple from Australia, residing in an Agra hotel tested positive for Covid a week ago and was followed by another foreigner testing positive past week.

Seven new cases were found positive amongst 2866 samples tested on Sunday and the number of active cases rose to 39. The recovery rate standing at 98.68% in the Agra district on the first day of the month witnessed a fall to 98.62% on Sunday with the rise in active cases, officials said.

“It is time to get alert as the number is rising. Those testing positive are also from nearby districts. This month three foreign national coming as a tourist to Taj city have tested positive for Covid-19 and hotels beside the local intelligence unit (LIU) has been alarmed for proper reporting of foreign arrivals,” stated Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava, chief medical officer of Agra while analysing the situation.

“It is also a matter of concern that seven of the cases testing positive on Saturday were from Mental Health Institute at Agra (formerly Agra Mental Hospital). These were patients visiting the OPD of Mental Health Institute of Agra,” informed CMO Agra.

“As a precaution, we carried out further sampling there and one more sample from OPD of Mental Health Institute tested positive on Sunday,” stated CMO Agra DR AK Srivastava.

