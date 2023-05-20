Chhatisgarh Dantewada blast: 8 more Maoists arrested; tally rises to 17

Eight Maoists, including a minor, were arrested in connection to the IED (improvised explosive device) blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district last month that killed 10 police personnel and a civilian driver, police said on Saturday.

10 members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a driver were killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada (File Photo)

The total tally of arrested people in the Aranpur Maoist attack has now reached 17.

Police further said that five out of the eight Maoists were held on May 17 while another three, including a minor boy, were arrested on Friday during search operations.

Police also said they have been conducting search operations in the Aranpur police station area limits and the surrounding areas.

Five Maoists arrested earlier were identified as Masa Kawasi, Kosa Mandavi, Arjun Kunjam, Deva Madvi, and Ganga Madvi, all residents of Pedka village. They were produced before a local court after the arrest and were subsequently placed in police remand for three days, officials said.

Following the expiration of their police remand, the five individuals, along with two others, namely Bandi Madvi and Muya Kovasi, who were arrested on Friday, were presented in court which sent all to judicial custody, said officials.

The minor was sent to a juvenile home, officials added.

The Dantewada blast took place on April 26 when Naxalites detonated a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) as part of a convoy carrying security personnel in the Dantewada district. 10 members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a driver were killed in the attack.

Precursor to these recent arrests, nine Naxalites, including three minors, had already been apprehended in connection with the incident, and their interrogation aided in further arrests, according to the police.