Eight smugglers from Punjab arrested on Indo-Pak border; car, bike recovered too

Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested eight smugglers who had come to collect heroin consignment from the Indo-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district.

Police arrested eight smugglers, residents of district Ferozepur, Punjab as they had come to take the delivery of heroin from Pakistan at 14S Manjhiwala village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police also recovered a car and motorcycle with no number plate.

Superintendent of police, Ganganagar, Anand Sharma said head constable Ratan Lal got a tip that some smugglers from Punjab are coming to the border area to collect heroin consignments and after receiving the tip, they were arrested.

Also Read: Drugs worth around ₹1,920 crore destroyed by Assam Police in Cachar

He said a consignment of 24kg heroin was to arrive at the Indo-Pak international border and these smugglers from Punjab were supposed to collect it.

The arrested are namely Gurdeep Singh (23), Gurmeet Singh (25), Lakhwinder Singh (38), Sukhdev Singh (48), Kuldeep Singh (22), Karmjit Singh (29), Paramjit Singh (28) and Jaspal Singh (24).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mobile recovered from the accused had Pakistan numbers saved and calls were made on them.

The accused had successfully obtained delivery from Pakistan of about 10 kg heroin from the Gajsinghpur area of Indo-Pak International Border about two months back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON