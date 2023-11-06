Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse suffers heart attack, to be brought to Mumbai in air ambulance

Mumbai Former revenue minister and senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse was admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon after he suffered a heart attack on Sunday. He was shifted to Bombay Hospital with the help of an air ambulance on Sunday evening.

On Sunday afternoon, he started having chest pain, after which he was rushed to Gajanan Hospital. Dr Vivek Chaudhari, who is treating Khadse, said his condition is stable. “Now he is off from the chest pain. His vitals are also stable. For further treatment he will be taken to Mumbai.”

For the last two days, Khadse had been feeling uneasy. “He was not feeling well and thus was brought to the hospital for check up. As a precautionary measure, we are taking him to Mumbai through an air ambulance,” said his daughter Rohini Khadse. Chief minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration to arrange for the air ambulance after Khadse’s family reached out to him seeking help.

Khadse was a prominent BJP leader from north Maharashtra who enjoyed a significant hold in the region. He comes from Leva Patil, one of the OBC communities that has a sizable population in north Maharashtra. In October 2020, he joined NCP leveling allegations that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was out to finish his political career. In June 2022, he was elected as an MLC from the NCP quota.

Khadse was a senior minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government during 2014-19. But he was forced to resign following allegations of misuse of office for personal gain in Bhosari land deal in Pune in 2016. He could never return to the state cabinet for the rest of the term of the government. In 2019, he was also denied an election ticket for state assembly elections.

