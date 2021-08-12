Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Elderly couple found dead in Jharkhand’s Palamu; murder suspected
others

Elderly couple found dead in Jharkhand’s Palamu; murder suspected

The matter came to light when one of their domestic helps arrived in the morning to work. Palamu superintendant of police Chandan Kumar Sinha, who examined the crime scene, said they are forming a special investigation team to probe the case on priority
By Vishal Kant
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An elderly couple were found dead at their home in Medninangar in Palamu district of Jharkhand on Thursday morning.

The matter came to light when one of their domestic helps arrived in the morning to work. Palamu superintendant of police Chandan Kumar Sinha, who examined the crime scene, said they are forming a special investigation team to probe the case on priority.

“It seems they were killed with a sharp edged weapon. Prima facie, it appears to be a murder case...A forensic team from Ranchi is reaching soon to take samples. We are also in touch with the family and investigating all possible angles,” said Sinha.

The deceased, Rajeshwar Ram Chandravanshi, a retired armyman, and his wife Pramila Devi, were in their seventies and lived alone in Kund Mohalla area of Palamu district headquarter Medininagar. Their son Arvind Kumar is posted in the chief minister’s office in Ranchi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch

Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP