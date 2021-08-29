Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elderly succumbs to Covid in UT, 12 new cases detected in tricity
others

Elderly succumbs to Covid in UT, 12 new cases detected in tricity

A 76-year-old man from Sector 23 of Chandigarh succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday even as the tricity reported 12 new infections
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 02:24 AM IST
While Chandigarh now has 38 active cases, Mohali is left with 54 after four patients recovered on Saturday. Panchkula has 12 active cases.

A 76-year-old man from Sector 23 of Chandigarh succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday even as the tricity reported 12 new infections. Of the total, eight cases were detected in Mohali, three in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, the fresh cases were reported from Sector 23, 46 and 38 (West). In Mohali, five cases surfaced from Dhakoli, two from Kharar and one from Mohali. The sole new case from Panchkula was found in Alipur.

While the UT now has 38 active cases, Mohali is left with 54 after four patients recovered on Saturday. Panchkula has 12 active cases.

