Elderly woman dies after getting hit by army vehicle in Bandipore

An elderly woman died after getting hit by an army driver in North Kashmir’s Bandipore, said police on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Police said a case was registered against the army driver. (HT File)

An elderly woman died after getting hit by an army driver in North Kashmir's Bandipore, said police on Wednesday.

Locals said in the afternoon, an army vehicle which was part of an army convoy hit the woman on Nadihal road. The woman was identified as Gul Jan, of Aragam village. She died on the spot.

Later, police reached the spot and took the woman to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said a case was registered against the army driver. “The accident took place at Nadihal Bandupre in which an elderly woman was hit by an army vehicle and she died on the spot. The body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. An FIR was registered and the vehicle was seized,” police said.

