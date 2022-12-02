Elderly woman in Ludhiana loses gold earrings to snatchers

An elderly woman lost her gold earrings to two motorcycle-borne snatchers outside her house in Kidwai Nagar on Friday morning.

The victim, identified as Manjeet Kaur, 65, of Kidwai Nagar, told police that she was out for a walk with her sister at around 8 am, when two men a bike stopped near them. The rider was wearing a helmet, while the pillion rider had covered his face with a mask.

The pillion rider got off the vehicle, snatched her earrings from both ears and fled with his accomplice on the bike.

The incident has been captured on CCTV and Kaur’s family have posted the footage on social media seeking help in identifying the accused.

This is the second such incident in the past two days. On Wednesday, a miscreant snatched a 72-year-old woman’s gold earrings outside her house in Shivaji Nagar.