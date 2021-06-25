E-learner’s licence software in final stages

The state transport department is in the final stages of creating a special software that will allow applicants to appear for a learners’ driving licence test from their homes and issue the document without any physical intervention, said a senior official on Thursday.

“The NIC (National Informatics Centre) is developing the software for e-learner’s licence and it is almost ready. It is currently undergoing testing and security audit. The NIC is also trying to add a face recognition system in the software to ensure there is no proxy test attempt,” said the official.

Once implemented, an applicant will not have to visit the RTO to give the test for the learners’ licence. The project is likely to take off in about two months.

“It will be an e-learner’s licence with a validity of six months. The process will require applicants to register on the transport department website, that will provide them a date on which they can take the learner’s licence test from their homes. The applicant will go through a standard online tutorial and then take the test. The candidates will also have to sit for a test to check for colour blindness, after which the e-learner’s licence will be issued,” said the official.