Elective surgeries stopped at PGIMS, Rohtak

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS, Rohtak, stopped the elective surgeries due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said elective surgeries were closed since Friday night but the emergency operations will be continued as usual. “Once the situation improves, we will resume elective services as well,” she added.

After the elective surgeries were closed, those who can afford will opt for private hospitals but the poor have no choice but to wait for PGIMS to resume services.

As per information, over 15,000 major and minor surgeries are conducted in PGIMS every month. Of these, over 15% are elective surgeries. “More than 1.84 lakh minor and major surgeries were carried out in 2019 and the figure were 1.83 lakh in 2018,” an official said.

67 MORE PGIMS FRONTLINE WORKERS TEST +VE

Total 67 frontline workers have tested positive for Covid-19 at PGIMS on Saturday.

These include 18 doctors, 12 staff nurses, eight paramedics, six bearers and sweepers, seven ministerial staff, and 16 students (mostly junior doctors). Total 260 workers have tested positive at PGIMS in April so far.