Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC extends prof Hany Babu’s stay in private hospital till June 1

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday has directed Breach Candy hospital to seek its permission before discharging Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad -Bhima Koregaon violence cases. Hany was admitted following an order of the court on May 19 for treatment, after he had developed a severe infection in his left eye.

The court, while restraining the hospital from discharging Babu till June 1, has also asked it to furnish a medical report on the status of the infection and the treatment administered to the professor.

The vacation bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NR Borkar was hearing a petition seeking interim bail for Babu on medical grounds. Advocate Yug Choudhary, the counsel for the professor, informed the court that an urgent hearing was sought in the petition filed by Babu’s wife Jenny Rowena to ensure that Breach Candy hospital did not discharge her husband and send him back to Taloja jail on the grounds that he did not require critical care anymore.

In the earlier hearing on May 19, Choudhary had submitted that Babu had contracted the eye infection, and though he had complained about it to the prison authorities from May 3- 12, it was not heeded. It was only after Babu tested positive for Covid-19 and shifted to GT Hospital did Rowena approach HC, as the hospital had said that it did not have the wherewithal to treat the professor’s eye infection.

While the state had proposed to shift Babu to Sir JJ Hospital for treatment, Choudhary had submitted that due to the severity of the infection, there was an apprehension that he could lose vision in the left eye, and hence sought permission to shift him to a private hospital for treatment.

The court had permitted shifting Babu to Breach Candy Hospital on an undertaking by his family that they would foot the expense for the treatment.

On Wednesday when the court sought to know whether Babu’s eye infection was a case of mucormycosis, Choudhary submitted that the hospital had not informed the family about it.

Observing that mucormycosis was dangerous and that there was a need to know whether Babu was getting proper treatment, the bench directed the hospital to submit a report on the treatment administered to him since his admission as well as on his current health condition.

“The hospital shall submit an interim report on the medical treatment been given to Hany Babu by June 1. Till then, the hospital is requested not to discharge him. If they do then, this court should be informed and permission should be taken.”

The bench also sought to know that if the private hospital had received the injections to treat mucormycosis, as they were being provided only at civic and state-run hospitals

The petition will be heard next on June 1.