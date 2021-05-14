Home / Cities / Others / Elgar Parishad: Submit Sudha Bharadwaj’s health report by May 17, Bombay HC tells authorities
others

Elgar Parishad: Submit Sudha Bharadwaj’s health report by May 17, Bombay HC tells authorities

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the authorities of Byculla women’s prison to submit the health report of activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj – an accused in the Elgar Parishad case – by May 17
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:16 AM IST
HT Image

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the authorities of Byculla women’s prison to submit the health report of activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj – an accused in the Elgar Parishad case – by May 17. The directions were issued after hearing the interim bail application filed on medical grounds by Bharadwaj’s daughter Maaysha Singh.

A division bench of justice KK Tated and justice Abhay Ahuja, while hearing the petition filed by Singh, was informed by advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhary that Bharadwaj was being kept in a prison ward with 50 other women and that the conditions were extremely unsanitary and there was no possibility of physical distancing.

Chaudhary further submitted that Bharadwaj has comorbidities, and due to issues of overcrowding in the prison amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of proper treatment to inmates, the petitioner was seeking the release of her mother on interim bail on health grounds.

When the bench asked for a fresh report on Bharadwaj’s current health condition, additional public prosecutor JP Yagnik for the state prison authority submitted that they would take the accused to Sir JJ Hospital on Thursday for a medical examination and submit a report within a week.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was entrusted with the Elgar Parishad case probe last January. The agency’s lawyer, advocate Sandesh Patil, said that there is no urgency in the matter and that it was unable to file a reply on Singh’s petition within a week due to the pandemic situation.

The bench responded, “We understand that officers are working at 15 % capacity. Let us see the medical report first.”

The court directed the prison authority to file a report of medical examination by May 17 and it will hear the plea next on May 21.

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the authorities of Byculla women’s prison to submit the health report of activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj – an accused in the Elgar Parishad case – by May 17. The directions were issued after hearing the interim bail application filed on medical grounds by Bharadwaj’s daughter Maaysha Singh.

A division bench of justice KK Tated and justice Abhay Ahuja, while hearing the petition filed by Singh, was informed by advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhary that Bharadwaj was being kept in a prison ward with 50 other women and that the conditions were extremely unsanitary and there was no possibility of physical distancing.

Chaudhary further submitted that Bharadwaj has comorbidities, and due to issues of overcrowding in the prison amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of proper treatment to inmates, the petitioner was seeking the release of her mother on interim bail on health grounds.

When the bench asked for a fresh report on Bharadwaj’s current health condition, additional public prosecutor JP Yagnik for the state prison authority submitted that they would take the accused to Sir JJ Hospital on Thursday for a medical examination and submit a report within a week.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was entrusted with the Elgar Parishad case probe last January. The agency’s lawyer, advocate Sandesh Patil, said that there is no urgency in the matter and that it was unable to file a reply on Singh’s petition within a week due to the pandemic situation.

The bench responded, “We understand that officers are working at 15 % capacity. Let us see the medical report first.”

The court directed the prison authority to file a report of medical examination by May 17 and it will hear the plea next on May 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP