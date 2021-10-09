Ellenabad bypoll: Abhay Chautala, Pawan Beniwal file nomination

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress’ Pawan Beniwal on Friday filed their nominations for the Ellenabad bypoll which is scheduled for October 30.

The bypoll for the rural dominated Ellenabad seat was necessitated after Abhay resigned from the Haryana assembly while extending support to farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws.

After worshiping at Salsar Hanuman Temple in Sirsa, Abhay filed his nomination papers.

Speaking to the media, the INLD general secretary said he had resigned from the Haryana assembly after seeking the opinion of voters of the Ellenabad constituency.

“People of my constituency have asked me to file for re-nomination and raise their voice inside and outside the state assembly. The Congress is shedding crocodile tears in the name of farmers protesting against the three farm laws. Had all MLAs of Congress resigned with me, it would have built immense pressure on the BJP,” he said.

“If this had been done by Congress, many MLAs from the BJP-JJP would have been forced to resign in solidarity with farmers. The result of the Ellenabad bypoll will make the coalition government realise that these black laws are their death warrant,” he added.

Hitting out at the BJP and Congress, Chautala said both the parties have fielded turncoats who have joined both the parties recently but people are waiting to teach them a lesson.

“This time I will hit a four (referring to the fourth consecutive win from Ellenabad) and in the next assembly polls, I am aiming for a six (sixth term as an MLA in his political journey) with the blessings of Ellenabad voters. This election will be fought between the farmers and Opposition parties who had betrayed them in their struggle,” Abhay added.

Pawan Beniwal was accompanied by leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party’s Haryana affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal, Congress state president Kumari Selja, and others.

Hooda said what farmers have gained from Abhay’s resignation and this was done to gain political mileage.

“The farmers are still protesting and these three laws were not taken back after Abhay’s resignation. If he had resigned for farmers, why is he contesting the election as the farmers are still camping,” he added.