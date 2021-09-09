Emblems of Empowerment| She inspires women to be independent, find purpose

Till the birth of her two children, Masrat Jan was leading an “uneventful” life that revolved around her family in Srinagar. Gradually, she began experiencing the desire to achieve something in life. By the time her son turned two, she was charting her own course.

“I wanted to be financially independent and not rely on anybody,” says the 43-year-old. After her son’s birth, the science graduate decided to enroll for a diploma in medical lab technology and start a diagnostic lab.

Her husband, Mohammad Aslam, who owns a medicine shop in the Old City’s Rainawari area, and her in-laws were supportive. “Their being from the health sector helped and I started out in 2011. Unlike the past, women are now not confined to their homes. Families are empowering daughters,” says Masrat Jan.

Today, she runs the lab independently and conducts all routine tests. “Initially, it appeared impossible, particularly getting back to studies after having two children. But my passion, determination and the family’s support got me here,” she says, donning her apron to collect blood samples from patients.

Education a priority to succeed

The youngest of four siblings, comprising two brothers and two sisters, Masrat says that her father, a businessman, was particular about educating all of them. Education was a priority at her in-laws’ place, too. “My father-in-law is a retired health officer, and my sister-in-law is a doctor,” she says.

Masrat is happy to see that her success is motivating women around her to pursue their passion, too. “When a woman succeeds, she inspires others. There are many who approach me for advice. They think if I could do it after marriage and kids why can’t they,” she says.

“I guide young women on how to make their lives meaningful and even counsel them on the career they should choose,” she says.

Daughter’s role model

Not only friends and relatives, Masrat’s daughter admires her for her independence. “My daughter, Falak, wants to become financially independent, too. She has just turned 20 and is in college, but she started a home-baking venture when she was in Class 12. She took this step without any training. Seeing her follow her heart is heartening,” she says.

On path to progress

Masrat feels that the Kashmiri society is evolving with education. “I won’t say that our society is 100% perfect and there is unhindered freedom, but a lot has improved. What is important is that we are progressing,” she says.

She acknowledges that women still face harassment but says that they now raise their voice against it. “There is still violence against women and harassment at workplaces, but change is happening. Things have changed to the extent that women are now raising their voice against such crimes,” she adds.