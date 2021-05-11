Home / Cities / Others / ‘Emergency Medicine dept’ to come up at MLNMC, proposal sent
‘Emergency Medicine dept’ to come up at MLNMC, proposal sent

A new ‘Emergency Medicine Department’ will be established at Motilal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) soon and will start functioning from the next academic session
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj:
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:56 PM IST
A new ‘Emergency Medicine Department’ will be established at Motilal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) soon and will start functioning from the next academic session.

The MLNMC administration has already sent a proposal to the state government for approval, medical college officials said.

“A detailed proposal has been sent to the state government. We have also requested sanctioning of new posts for this proposed department at the MLN Medical College,” said SP Singh, principal, MLNMC, while confirming the development.

As part of the exercise, a facility of 30 beds will be added to SRN Hospital – the hospital associated with MLNMC – including six beds having intensive care unit (ICU) facilities. One operation theatre and one plaster room would also be part of this new department, he explained. SRN Hospital currently has a 1,400-bed capacity, besides a trauma centre.

Students enrolling in the MBBS course from session 2022-23 will also have to study ‘Emergency Medicine’ as a subject as stipulated by the National Medical Commission (NMC)— the regulatory body that governs medical education and medical professionals in the country, they added.

Noting the importance of the field of emergency medicine, the NMC had made this new department mandatory for all medical colleges from the 2022-23 academic session. It had also issued a notification in this regard on October 19, 2020, laying down the particular manpower and equipment requirement etc so that medical colleges could take necessary steps in this regard.

For this new ‘Emergency Medicine Department’, sanction of one post each of professor, associate professor and assistant professor has been sought by the MLNMC administration so that proper teaching work can be undertaken.

At present, the MLN Medical College has 12 departments: medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, pulmonary medicine, paediatrics, dermatology (skin), pathology, microbiology, biochemistry, anatomy, social and preventive medicine and ENT.

