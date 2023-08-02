ED conducts fresh searches in Lucknow, Kannauj in Agra varsity exam fraud case

LUCKNOW Enforcement Directorate’s Lucknow unit team on Wednesday carried out searches in Lucknow and Kannauj districts in connection with MBBS and BAMS examination fraud case, said senior ED officials.

Sharing further details, a senior ED official said these premises were related to key accused David Mario Denis’s company Digitext Technologies Private Limited, his employees Deepak Singh, Amardeep and other agents involved in the offence. The official added that the searches revealed various documents and electronic devices bearing evidence of offence against the accused persons.

The ED official said Deepak Singh was in-charge of David Mario’s firm in Agra at the time of offence. His office was situated in the campus of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra. The agency conducted examinations at the university between 2015 and 2022 and was involved allegedly in manipulating answer sheets of candidates in return for money.

Recently, on July 22, the ED arrested David Mario Denis, his aide Devendra Singh and Samajwadi Party student leader Rahul Parashar in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered against them. The competent court had further allowed their ED custody for further interrogation till Thursday (August 3).

The official said the ED investigation revealed that the answer sheets of some MBBS and BAMS students were found to have been altered. He added that the ED had conducted raids on June 12 at the hideouts and premises of Prashar, Denis and employees of the latter’s company who were found involved in the offence. He said the doctored answer sheets were seized along with various other evidence against the firm.