Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Engineer held for graft put 64 lakh in mother-in-law’s bank. She died in 2010
others

Engineer held for graft put 64 lakh in mother-in-law’s bank. She died in 2010

The engineer has allegedly confessed to having opened benami accounts in the name of his relatives, servants, caretakers of his farmland and others and deposited a large amount of ill-gotten bribe money as cash deposits.
The engineer allegedly limited the cash deposits in bank accounts to 1.98 lakh (below 2 Lakhs) on most occasions to avoid scrutiny. (Representational Image)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 01:57 AM IST

BHUBANESWAR: The engineer of Odisha’s rural development department, who was arrested last week on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, used to deposit cash in the bank accounts of his late mother-in-law, officials said.

Odisha vigilance officials, who arrested Ashish Kumar Dash, superintending engineer of Rural Works division of Malkangiri district last week, said Dash deposited around 64 lakh on 16 occasions in an account in the name of his deceased mother-in-law between July 11, 2020 and March 25, 2022 in Axis Bank, Malkangiri branch.

He was also allegedly operating one more account in State Bank of India (SBI), Keonjhar, in name of his deceased mother-in-law, who died in October 2010.

To avoid scrutiny, he allegedly limited the cash deposits to 1.98 lakh (below 2 Lakhs) on most occasions.

Dash has allegedly confessed to having opened benami accounts in the name of his relatives, servants, caretakers of his farmland and others and deposited a large amount of ill-gotten bribe money as cash deposits. To be sure, only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

RELATED STORIES

During searches conducted for five days by vigilance officials following Dash’s interception on March 25, the anti-graft agency was able to unearth assets worth about 9 crore in his name and in the name of his family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP