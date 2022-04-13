Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
others

Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut

He was a second year student and had an altercation with some students of the first year on Tuesday.
For representation only. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 09:14 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), on Wednesday.

SP, rural, Keshav Mishra, said that four students have been taken into custody and they are being interrogated after initial investigation in the case.

He further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.

Ill-fated Nikhil Choudhary was a resident of village Shikohpur, in district Bagpat, and was pursuing mechanical engineering studies at the MIET. He was a second year student and had an altercation with some students of the first year on Tuesday.

Nikhil was attending his class on Wednesday morning when members of the rival group arrived there. He came out of the class and tried to escape from there but they caught him and thrashed him, and thereafter, stabbed him multiple times.

RELATED STORIES

The seriously injured Nikhil was immediately rushed to the nearby Subharti Hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Mishra said that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and Nikhil’s family members had been informed about the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP