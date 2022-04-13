Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut

A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), on Wednesday.

SP, rural, Keshav Mishra, said that four students have been taken into custody and they are being interrogated after initial investigation in the case.

He further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.

Ill-fated Nikhil Choudhary was a resident of village Shikohpur, in district Bagpat, and was pursuing mechanical engineering studies at the MIET. He was a second year student and had an altercation with some students of the first year on Tuesday.

Nikhil was attending his class on Wednesday morning when members of the rival group arrived there. He came out of the class and tried to escape from there but they caught him and thrashed him, and thereafter, stabbed him multiple times.

The seriously injured Nikhil was immediately rushed to the nearby Subharti Hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Mishra said that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and Nikhil’s family members had been informed about the incident.