Ensure clean toilets, menstrual hygiene facilities at schools: CM to principals

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday directed government schools to ensure toilets are kept clean and that damaged infrastructure is repaired, following concerns about poor hygiene at several schools. The directions were given during a virtual meeting with government school principals on the health, hygiene, mental empowerment, and well-being of girl students on Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday. (HT Archive)

The directions were given during a virtual meeting with government school principals on the health, hygiene, mental empowerment, and well-being of girl students on Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday.

She said broken doors and other damaged infrastructure should be repaired promptly, and that school funds or coordination with concerned officials should be used to resolve such issues without delay.

Gupta said a “Menstrual Health Matters” campaign will be run to ensure regular maintenance and timely refilling of sanitary pad vending machines installed in government schools, offices, public toilets and Arogya Mandirs.

“The entire system is now being centralised to ensure that every girl in Delhi has access to high-quality biodegradable sanitary pads”, she said.

Awareness programmes will be conducted across Delhi through ASHA and anganwadi workers to educate girls and their families about menstrual health, she added.

Gupta said that at the school level, menstrual health education for Classes 6 to 9 will be made more robust and effective.

She asked the principals to ensure parents are educated about the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and their consent obtained before administering the free vaccine to girls against cervical cancer.

Gupta said that after the schools reopen from summer vacations, the government will provide free bicycles to girl students.