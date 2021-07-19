Ensure repairing and cleaning of roads: Divisional commissioner to VNN

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal instructed Varanasi Nagar Nigam officials to begin repairing city roads and cleaning the lanes leading to Kashi Vishwanath Temple before the Shravan season begins, during a meeting held here on late Saturday evening.

He instructed the officials while holding the meeting regarding arrangements for the month of Shravan.

“A large number of devotees visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Shravan. Before the holy month begins, all the streets should be repaired so that there is no inconvenience to the devotees,” he said.

He instructed Sunil Kumar Verma, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Kashi Vishwanath special area development board to make separate arrangements for the entry and exit of devotees in the temple premises. A proper arrangement should also be made for drinking water, he added.

Additionally, he also instructed to repair the streets around the temple and ensure adequate lighting is provided.

Sunil Kumar Verma said, “ The devotees will enter the temple from gate number 4, the Chhatta Dwar via Dhundhhiraj Lane, Saraswati Gate and will offer Ganga Jal to Baba Kashi Vishwanath from outside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.”

“We are fully prepared to welcome the devotees,” he added.

Additionally, he said that VVIPs and devotees for Sugam darshan will have access to the temple through Gate C and will be able to offer prayers, Ganga Jal and perform ‘darshan’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath from the northern gate of the sanctum sanctorum.

Verma said, “Like last year, this time also there will be an arrangement of ‘Jhanki Darshan’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath on all Mondays of the holy month, during which darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath will be allowed only from outside the sanctum santorum.

Several officials were present during the meeting.