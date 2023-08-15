Entire country pained by violent conflict in Manipur, says Mizoram CM

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga in his Independence speech on Tuesday said that the entire country has been deeply pained by the violent ethnic conflict, which erupted in the neighbouring state of Manipur.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga delivers his Independence Day speech at Aizawl’s Assam Rifles ground on Tuesday. (Twitter/ZoramthangaCM)

Speaking at Aizawl’s Assam Rifles ground, the chief minister said, “The entire country has been deeply pained by the violent ethnic conflict which erupted in our neighbouring state of Manipur on 4th May, 2023. The series of unfortunate and deplorable incidents which have unfolded since then, have deeply aggrieved the entire Mizo society.”

“Since the very start of the political and ethnic turmoil in our immediate neighbourhood, the State Government has kept a close watch and has taken a number of steps for the safety and security of Mizos who were stuck in Imphal, particularly students of various disciplines. The State Government also took up relief and rehabilitation measures immediately for the internally displaced from Manipur, who have sought shelter in our state,” he added.

He said that the Mizoram Government had spent more than ₹36 lakh to airlift and evacuate 264 residents of Mizoram, who were still residing in Imphal in the initial days of the violence.

Zoramthanga mentioned that as per the official record of Mizoram, till July 18, 12,509 internally displaced persons have arrived in Mizoram with relief camps set up in Aizawl and some districts to house the displaced people.

He added that the state government has allocated ₹5 crore for their relief and rehabilitation, and had requested the Centre to sanction at least Rs. 10 crore for providing bare necessities to these displaced people from Manipur who are seeking refuge in Mizoram.

The CM said that 2,388.50 quintals of foodgrain have been distributed to those affected, and the civil society, NGOs, church bodies and individuals have contributed immensely both in cash and in kind.

The chief minister made a clarion call to re-dedicate for the unity, peace and harmony of the nation, as well as to strive towards greater heights for India and the state of Mizoram with new clarity and dedication.

