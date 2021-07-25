Environment body recommends wet scrubbers to control air pollution at Vaikunth crematorium

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-appointed Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (Neeri) has recommended installing wet scrubber to control air pollution at the city’s Vaikunth crematorium.

Padma Rao, senior principal scientist, air pollution control division, Neeri, and her team visited Vaikunth crematorium last Thursday.

Vaikunth crematorium is located in a residential area of Pune city and after local residents and a non-governmental organisation (NGO) filed a public interest litigation (PIL) with the Bombay High Court on the issue of pollution at the crematorium, PMC tasked Neeri to come up with a plan to control the air pollution.

Shrinivas Kandul, additional city engineer, electrical department, PMC, said, “Senior scientist Padma Rao visited Vaikunth crematorium and made a suggestion of installing a wet scrubber to control the air pollution. Corporation has already installed a scrubber. After the recommendation of Rao, we will put in another wet scrubber. Officials have also suggested putting in a pollution monitoring system.”

Neeria is to inspect and assess the air pollution control system at the Vaikunth crematorium and then submit a report within six months.

Types of scrubbers

Air scrubbers are useful for improving the quality of indoor air. It is a technology that cleans out contaminants in the air, serving as an air purifier.

There are two major methods used in air scrubbers; dry and wet scrubbing – which both work in different ways.

Wet scrubbing works by sucking air through a damp pad or filter to trap free-floating contaminants and particulate matter.