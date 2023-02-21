E-rickshaw driver dies after being dragged by speeding SUV, errant vehicle impounded

LUCKNOW Days after an e-rickshaw driver succumbed to his injuries after being hit and dragged by a speeding SUV in Lucknow, police on Tuesday impounded the errant vehicle involved in the accident. The SUV belongs to an Aliganj-based builder, according to cops. However, his driver was behind the steering wheel at the time of the accident.

Police have now launched a manhunt to nab the driver, who is at large. The cops are also trying to find out if anyone else was on board the SUV when the e-rickshaw driver was dragged.

The accident took place on Saturday evening when a speeding SUV hit an e-rickshaw near Parivartan Chowk crossing under Hazratganj police station limits. CCTV footage has revealed that the SUV kept on speeding despite the e-rickshaw driver hanging out from its door window. After about 300 metres of being dragged like this, the e-rickshaw driver fell from the four-wheeler and sustained fatal injuries.

Sharing further details, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, Lucknow’s deputy commissioner of police (Central), said, “The entire incident came to light on Sunday when the police scanned the CCTV footage. We found out that the e-rickshaw driver was clinging to the SUV door window for about 300 metres. He sustained severe injuries in the accident.”

The cop added, “Those on board the SUV fled the scene, leaving the victim severely injured. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304-A (causing death due to negligent driving) and 279 (reckless driving).”