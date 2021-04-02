Eshwarappa plaints against CM will be resolved in 2 days: Karnataka BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Friday that grievances of Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa will be redressed in the next two days. Eshwarappa had made serious allegations against chief minister Yediyurappa, giving the Opposition the opportunity to approach the Governor and demand President’s rule in the state.

State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel told reporters in Mangaluru, “This will end well.In the next two days, I will only resolve it.” He said that the party is reviewing all incidents that have taken place in the last two days and they will discuss it with all those involved and resolve the issue.

Kateel’s assurance comes a couple of days after Eshwarappa, the rural development and panchayati raj minister, made allegations of interference against chief minister Yediyurappa and called his administration “authoritarian”.

The developments have given the Opposition more ammunition to attack an already pressured Yediyurappa government. The incident has also given rise to the speculation that the attacks against the chief minister had the BJP’s sanction.

Eshwarappa alleged that he held back the approval to three projects, totalling ₹1,299 crore, which Yediyurappa was forcing the department to approve after bypassing the minister in charge.

Dismissing claims that he was targeting the CM over their personal differences, Eshwarappa on Friday said that he was merely trying to reinstate the practice of following rules and procedures.“I am not a rebel, I am loyal,” he said as he pointed out that Yediyurappa left the BJP in 2012 and formed the Karnataka Janata Party.

The two leaders are from Shivamogga and share a tempestuous relationship.

On Thursday, Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah had urged the Karnataka Governor to intervene, remove Yediyurappa and recommend President’s Rule in the state.

Eshwarappa’s criticism has added to the pressure on Yediyurappa who faces dissent from within the party and government. With the Covid-19 situation deteriorating steadily, the CM is also struggling to keep the numbers down without having to implement strict restrictions or lockdown-like measures.

To add to the CM’s woes, voices within the party have been growing against Yediyurappa and his second son, BY Vijayendra, who has been accused of running a parallel administration. The upcoming bypolls in Basavakalyan, Belagavi and Maski presented an opportunity for Yediyurappa to silence some of this dissent but the sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi and Eshwarappa’s allegations have dented the party’s prospects.

Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the legislator from Bijapur City continues to attack the chief minister, calling for his removal.

However, Kateel said that Yatnal and Eshwarappa’s cases were different. He said the party had issued a notice to Yatnal and that the legislator will respond to it.