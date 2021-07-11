Estates dept asks 4 PDP leaders to vacate official accommodations in Srinagar

The J&K estates department has asked four top People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, including former minister and legislators, to vacate the official accommodations allotted to them in Srinagar.

One of the leaders, Ajaz Mir, who is a District Development Council member from Shopian and has been the former legislator, has already vacated his government accommodation at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar and is currently residing at a hotel of his friend as police is not allowing him to stay at his house in Shopian due to threat.

Officials of the estates department said politicians of other parties have also been asked to vacate their government accommodations if they are not entitled for the government accommodations.

“I have already vacated my official accommodation at Jawahar Nagar which was allotted to me as a legislator. The place where I was staying has been allotted to director finance despite my protests. So I had no option but to leave the house,” he said.

“I wanted to go to my house in Shopian and stay there but police fear that I might become target of militants. Even the locals are not ready to give me an accommodation on rent due to security men attached with me. I had requested my PSOs to leave me alone but they have strict instructions not to leave me,” he added.

Mir, who got elected as a DDC member from Shopian on PDP ticket, said he doesn’t know why the government took away his accommodation despite being a protected person.

“In the present circumstances, I am unable to understand what to do. As an elected DDC member, I don’t have any government accommodation,” he said.

Another PDP leader and former minister Zahoor Ahmad Mir was also asked by the estate officials to vacate his government quarter at Tulsi Bagh.

“A few days ago, some officials from the estates department came and asked me to vacate my official house. My father was an elected legislator and was killed in a militant attack at Pampore in 2003. I can’t stay at my house in South Kashmir as I haven’t been provided any police protection there. I am in quandary what to do,” he said.

Another former legislator Mohamed Yusuf Bhat, who is currently the member of PDP’s political affairs committee said he too was asked unofficially to vacate the government accommodation at Jawahar Nagar.

“Several times, the estates officials told me to vacate the house, despite knowing the fact I am a former legislator and a protected person. I am still in the house because I have no place to go,” said Bhat.

He questioned as to why only PDP leaders are being asked to vacate their government accommodations.

“There are many people who have no entitlement and have still been allotted government accommodations and nobody is asking them to vacate their places,” he said.

Another former legislator and senior PDP leader Nizamudin Bhat too has been asked to vacate the government accommodation.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said politicians are eligible for government accommodation only till they hold any constitutional posts.

“In J&K, even after losing their posts, politicians and other people have the habit of holding the accommodation which is against the law. I agree that politicians have threat but law is for everybody,” Thakur said.

Director estates Subash Chibber said he isn’t aware about these cases and said his deputy is dealing with the issue.

Deputy director estates Mohammad Aslam said it is the order from the high court that all unauthorised people occupying government accommodation should be asked to vacate their accommodation. “It has nothing to do with any particular political party,” Aslam said.