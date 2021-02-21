Even as two projects lie unused PMC decides to fund 10 such proposals

PUNE Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to maintain two amenity spaces developed under Pune Smart City’s placemaking initiative, the Bhavan (construction) department has proposed such concepts in ten different parts of the city and allocated a sum of ₹1 crore for the same.

Placemaking is a multi-faceted approach to the planning, design and management of public spaces.

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, drafted the 2021-22 annual budget of the corporation of ₹7,650 crore. The commissioner has allocated ₹1 crore to develop amenity spaces under placemaking initiative in ten different parts of the city.

Shivaji Lanke, superintendent engineer, Bhavan (construction) department, said, “Though the fund is allocated in budget-2021-22, we have to find amenity place to implement the concept. Therefore, ₹1 crore has been allocated.”

The project will be implemented at Kothrud, Kharadi, Vishrantwadi, Bavdhan, Baner, Balewadi, Dhanori, Mundhwa, Sinhagad road and Warje Malwadi areas

Earlier, PMC implemented some of the placemaking concepts in Wadgaonsheri and Bibwewadi areas with the theme of ecology and innovation. However, after its construction, it is lying unused as neither the Bhavan department (which developed it) nor the garden department is taking responsibility for maintaining the placemaking projects.

In Wadgaon Sheri, the local corporation has demanded to convert placemaking into a hospital so that it can be used for a public purpose. While the Bibvewadi area, the place has been occupied by hawkers. The department had registered a complaint with the anti-encroachment department, but no action has been taken yet.

“Due to lack of maintenance and Covid, two placemaking projects were lying idle. Now, we have floated a tender for maintenance of these two projects,” said Lanke.

Civic activist, Kaka Kulkarni said, “It is wastage of public money. Instead of that, the corporation should use funds to improve health infrastructure amid the pandemic.”