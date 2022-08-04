Every patient a subject of research for docs: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new auditorium and the National Centre for Policy Research in Tobacco Control at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He urged doctors to do something new in their respective field of specialization and said that every patient was also a subject of research for them.

“The work of a doctor is not complete just by getting a degree. After completing the degree, a doctor can do various innovations and researches for the benefit of the society,” he emphasised while addressing a seminar on tobacco control organized at the AIIMS.

He said innovation and research were the basis of merit, and keeping this requirement in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Education Policy 2020.

“Doctors can play a big role in preventing hazards of tobacco by making patients aware about its harmful side-effects. They should motivate patients to avoid tobacco,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to encephalitis, the chief minister said this disease spread in eastern UP districts in 1977-78. “In 40 years, over 50,000 children died due to encephalitis. But not a single research paper was seen on encephalitis in 40 years. Japan started manufacturing vaccine for encephalitis in 1906 that was made available in India 100 years later in 2006. But during the Covid pandemic, two indigenous vaccines were launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi within nine months. Around 200 crore doses have been given in the country,” he said.

The CM said he had taken up the challenge of encephalitis control in the region after taking over the reins of the state in 2017. “Due to the ongoing struggle over encephalitis control, the Prime Minister announced establishment of AIIMS in Gorakhpur. Health care facilities at BRD Medical College, District Hospital, community health centres and primary health centres have been strengthened. The health department is working in coordination with nine departments to fight the disease,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Due to coordinated efforts, there has been a reduction in encephalitis deaths by up to 95% in four years. Effective control of the disease has been achieved in eastern UP. Had the last two years not been affected by Covid, UP would have eradicated encephalitis completely,” he added.