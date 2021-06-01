Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ex- minister alleges scam in ambulance purchase
others

Ex- minister alleges scam in ambulance purchase

PATNA Former minister Vikram Kunwar on Tuesday shot off a letter to chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday alleging a scam in the purchase of ambulances in Siwan
By HT Correspondent & Agency
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

Former minister Vikram Kunwar on Tuesday shot off a letter to chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday alleging a scam in the purchase of ambulances in Siwan.

Kunwar, in his letter, alleged ambulances were purchased at three times the market price. “Each ambulance worth 7 lakh was purchased for around 22 lakh in Siwan district. Instead of procuring these through Government E-Market place portal (GEM), ambulances were purchased from another place,” Kunwar alleged in his letter and requested the CM to get the matter investigated.

The former MLA further said 10 ambulances have been purchased from funds provided by BJP MLC Tunna Pandey and former MLAs Ramesh Singh Kushwaha and Vyasdev Prasad.

Meanwhile, acting on a complaint from Kunwar, Siwan district magistrate Amit Pandey has ordered a probe. “A committee has been constituted to probe the matter. Ambulances also carry a few special types of equipment for Covid, which is why their rates were higher than normal,” the DM told ANI.

MLC Tunna Pandey feigned ignorance about the cost of the ambulances. “We don’t know at what price the ambulances were bought. The DM has constituted a committee for investigation into the matter,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP