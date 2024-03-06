Exam centre authorities involved in paper leak, allege UPPSC aspirants

Amidst the controversy surrounding the RO/ARO Exam paper leak and subsequent cancellation of examinations, aspirants allege that the avoidance of parameters during the allotment of centres for competitive examinations might have contributed to the use of unfair means and paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) (HT File)

According to the aspirants who have been protesting, unaided and schools in remote areas are, often, designated as examination centres, bypassing established rules. Incidents have occurred where school authorities and staff were found complicit in providing unfair assistance to selected aspirants, including arranging solvers or even facilitating the leaking of question papers.

The Special Task Force (STF) is conducting investigations to uncover the networks involved in paper leaks during both examinations.

The district administration provides a list of examination centres to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for conducting competitive examinations. According to regulations, priority is given to government schools, followed by aided and unaided schools in selecting examination centres. However, these guidelines are frequently disregarded, with centres often assigned to schools in remote areas instead of larger government and aided institutions, allege the aspirants.

Students preparing for competitive examinations assert that most paper leak incidents originate from examination centers, where school staff leak papers in exchange for monetary rewards. Investigations into the RO/ARO paper leak in 2016 revealed that papers were leaked from an examination centre in Lucknow. Also, school authorities and staff often assist selected aspirants.

In July 2022, police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the principal and manager of a Girls Intermediate College in the Kareli area after they were caught assisting a female aspirant during the examination through a solver in the Lekhpal recruitment examination. Three individuals were arrested by the police and STF in connection with this incident.

Earlier, in November 2021, the STF arrested a school principal, deputy principal, and assistant teacher from an intermediate college in the Kydganj area. It was discovered that the school principal was aiding her daughter in passing the assistant teacher recruitment examination with the help of other accomplices. The deputy principal had leaked the question paper, which was being solved by an individual, and the answers were transmitted to the principal’s daughter via a Bluetooth device.