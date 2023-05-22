COD job aspirant held at exam venue with bluetooth device in Agra

A candidate appearing in an exam and his coach from Hisar, Haryana, were arrested in a joint operation by Military Intelligence Police and Sadar Bazar police of Agra.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The candidate, Naveen, was carrying a bluetooth device to remain in contact with his handler or coach, Joginder Singh, staying in a city hotel during the exam of the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Agra.

“The arrest was made during the written examination for recruitment in the COD (Central Ordnance Depot) in Agra on Sunday. Naveen was to appear in the exam and cleared the biometric but during checking was found carrying the bluetooth device in the collar of his shirt and another in his ears,” informed deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vikas Kumar, during a press conference at his office on Monday.

On interrogation by the Military Intelligence and Agra police, Naveen said that the plan was made by his handler or coach Joginder Singh. They are both from Hisar district in Haryana and had reached Agra for the exam conducted on Sunday and Joginder Singh had stayed in a hotel in Agra but was connected with Naveen through the bluetooth device which had a SIM card.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joginder Singh was hired by candidate Naveen on contract to ensure success in the exam. Singh was later arrested by the Agra police from the hotel near the Western gate of the Taj Mahal. He had been running a sports academy in Hisar but lockdown and introduction of Agniveer scheme lowered his business prospects as few candidates turned up.

A case was registered at the Sadar Police Station of Agra under section 420 of Indian Penal Code and 3/4/9/10 of Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act against both Naveen Kumar and Jogender Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON