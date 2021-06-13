Ex-BSP MLC arrested in 8-year-old extortion case

LUCKNOW: Former BSP MLC Sanjiv Dwivedi alias Ramu Dwivedi was arrested from his allotted flat in Bahukhandi building in Dalibagh locality here on Friday night in connection with two cases of extortion and firing registered Deoria in 2012, said senior police officials on Saturday. His three associates were also arrested from different places.

Deoria superintendent of police (SP) Sripati Mishra confirmed about the arrest of the former MLC, who is on the list of top mafioso of the state. He said the three others arrested along with him were identified as Raghvan, Bajrangi Tewari and Manish Mishra.

Another senior police official said the action came after senior government authorities decided to open old cases against the former MLC. He said the MLC was thereafter arrested in the case of attack on liquor trader Sanjay Kedia and a social worker Nikunj Agarwal. He said the police had recently filed the chargesheet in the matter.

The police were collecting more details about the former MLC and his aides involved in different criminal activities. The police had also collected the details of assets procured by them through criminal activities, he said.