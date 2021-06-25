Excessive mining depleting ground water: Dadri farmers

The farmers of Jhojhu Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri district have expressed fear that the groundwater of their tubewells has been depleting as mining activities to extract stone crusher is going on unabated at their adjacent Ramalwas village, which shares boundary with their fields.

The farmers said they have been running from pillar to post for the past one year urging the administration to take action against the contractors for allegedly digging up 200-ft pits in the ground to extract stones and continuing mining activities by throwing groundwater outside the mining area with the help of pipes.

The farmers conducted panchayat four times seeking action against the contractors.

Suresh Kumar Sangwan alias Foji, of Jhojhu Kalan, said scores of farmers from their village had met Dadri deputy commissioner Amarjeet Singh Mann a few days back asking him to take action against contractors who have been extracting stones by depleting groundwater at Ramalwas village site.

“Due to rampant extraction, groundwater of nearly 150 tubewells has reached 200-ft. We have no issues with the mining activities but it should be stopped as it reaches the groundwater table. If they continue to do so, it is a violation of the National Green Tribunal’s norms. The DC has assured us of looking into the matter,” he added.

Another farmer Anil Kumar Sangwan said they had lodged a complaint with the Haryana chief minister’s window in November last year but no action has been taken against the violators so far.

“There is a nexus between the contractors and the officials to extract stone crushers while violating the NGT norms. We had reached out to three former DCs to intervene in the matter but no action has been initiated. Workers at Ramalwas mining site are throwing groundwater in the canal from the site with the help of pipes. When we raised the issue of sand mining, it was stopped in many parts of the district but stone crusher mining is on unabated,” he added.

Virender Kumar, a farmer of Jhojhu Kalan, said the officials are ignoring the mining issue and are hesitating to take action against the ‘mining mafia’.

“If our tubewells’ groundwater depletes, how will we earn our livelihood? The miners have been extracting stones from groundwater and have created 200-ft deep pits, if anyone falls, they won’t survive,” he added.

Dadri mining officer Niranjan said the Dadri DC has formed a two-member committee, including him and a hydraulic engineer, to look into the matter.

“Water being thrown out by workers at the mining site is not groundwater. It was extracted from rocks. The mining activities are allowed until the groundwater does not appear,” he added.