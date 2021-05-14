Ex-chief of gurdwara panel booked for molesting minor in Ludhiana

The former president of the management committee of Gurdwara Singh Sabha of Jassowal village has been booked for allegedly molesting a minor girl on the pretext of giving her religious education.

The incident took place on May 5 on the gurdwara premises and was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The current president of the gurdwara’s management committee lodged a complaint after the footage of the incident started doing the rounds of social media.

Complainant Baljit Singh, the current president, said the management committee had come to know of the incident through the CCTV footage. They had summoned Jugraj for clarification but he did not appear before the panel.

In the meantime, the footage went viral on social networking sites following which they lodged a complaint at Sudhar police station.

Sudhar station house officer, inspector Jasvir Singh said a case under Sections 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. Jugraj is currently on the run.