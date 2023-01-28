Excise officials, cops attacked by liquor mafia, 10 injured

At least 10 people, including policemen, were injured in Bihar’s Ara when a team of excise department officials and police was attacked by locals during a raid on the liquor mafia on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Ghagha village.

The locals also managed to free four persons who were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal business of liquor. The mob also damaged some police vehicles.

Vilash Paswan, station house officer of Jagdishpur police station, said all the 10 injured were rushed to Jagdishpur subdivisional hospital where they were are stated to be out of danger. An FIR has been lodged against 16 named and about a dozen of unidentified persons, he said.

“We went there for a raid and arrested four persons. Suddenly, 20-30 people came and attacked us. They also pelted stones,” excise inspector Chaudhary Surya Bhushan said.

Meanwhile, three policemen were injured in a similar incident Chapra on Saturday while they were returning after arresting a liquor smuggler in Masoom Ganj area, news agency ANI reported, quoting police.

Attacks on police teams during raids to apprehend liquor manufacturers and smugglers have become common in Bihar, where total prohibition is in place since April 2016.