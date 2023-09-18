The Allahabad high court has granted bail to ex-circle officer of police, Aley Hasan Khan, in connection with all 26 cases registered against him at Rampur, alleging that he helped former state government minister Azam Khan to illegally grab land for Jauhar University, in Rampur.

Ex-cop gets bail in Jauhar University land grab cases (Pic for representation)

It was alleged in the FIRs filed by revenue officer and some farmers that ex-cabinet minister Azam Khan and CO city Aley Hasan Khan had threatened and pressurised the tenure-holders to execute sale-deed in favour of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. They had also threatened to implicate them in false cases. They were also detained for a day and their lands were illegally occupied for the Jauhar University.

Allowing the bail application filed by Aley Hasan Khan in all the 26 cases, where allegations are more or less the same, Justice Raj Beer Singh observed, “The first information reports (FIRs) of all the cases have been lodged after a delay of about 14-15 years.

“In the FIRs, no date, time or place of the alleged incidents have been mentioned. There is no such allegation that the applicant is in possession of any of the disputed piece of land of any of the complainant. No sale deed has been executed in favor of the applicant-accused,” said the court.

“The applicant-accused is neither the founder nor the trustee or member of the said trust. It has also been shown that main co-accused Mohd Azam Khan, who is founder/trustee of the said trust, has already been granted bail,” added the court.

The court while granting the bail to applicant observed, “Hence, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the cases, a case for bail is made out”.