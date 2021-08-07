Ex-minister rejoins JD (U)

Former minister Sri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, who had fought the 2020 assembly election from Jagdishpur constituency on Lok Janshakti Party ticket, on Saturday returned to Janata Dal (United) at a function in Patna attended by the party’s new national president of party Lalan Singh and others.

Kushwaha, elected MLA twice, started his political career with Indian People’s Front, which came to be known as CPI-ML later, and has since been in Rashtriya Janata Dal, JD(U), LJP, Jan Adhikar Party and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.