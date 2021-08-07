Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ex-minister rejoins JD (U)
others

Ex-minister rejoins JD (U)

Kushwaha, elected MLA twice, started his political career with Indian People’s Front, which came to be known as CPI-ML later, and has since been in Rashtriya Janata Dal, JD(U), LJP, Jan Adhikar Party and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.
By HT Correspondent, Ara
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 09:33 PM IST
JD(U) national president Lalan Singh welcomes former LJP leader Sri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, at party office in Patna on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Former minister Sri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, who had fought the 2020 assembly election from Jagdishpur constituency on Lok Janshakti Party ticket, on Saturday returned to Janata Dal (United) at a function in Patna attended by the party’s new national president of party Lalan Singh and others.

Kushwaha, elected MLA twice, started his political career with Indian People’s Front, which came to be known as CPI-ML later, and has since been in Rashtriya Janata Dal, JD(U), LJP, Jan Adhikar Party and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP