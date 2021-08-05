Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ex-MLA’s son among those booked for attacking SHO in Yamunanagar
others

Ex-MLA’s son among those booked for attacking SHO in Yamunanagar

The Yamunanagar police have booked several people, including the son of a former MLA from Radaur, for allegedly attacking a police team and injuring in-charge of the Radaur police station
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:54 AM IST
A case was registered under Sections 147, 149, 186, 323, 506, 332, 353, 341 and 120-B of the IPC at Yamunanagar Sadar police station. (iStock)

The Yamunanagar police have booked several people, including the son of a former MLA from Radaur, for allegedly attacking a police team and injuring in-charge of the Radaur police station.

As per the FIR, complainant Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge of Radaur police station said the incident took place on July 1. He, along with other cops, were bringing the body of a youth Anil Kumar, 38, of Radaur, who had allegedly succumbs to his injuries sustained in a clash in his colony on July 21.

He alleged that some people stopped the ambulance and tried to pull out the body near Dhaurang village of Yamunanagar.

They stopped the police vehicle and a group of about 50-60 people including Gaurav and Narender, both residents of Radauri village, and Deepak, of Jubbal village, stood in front of his vehicle all of sudden, he alleged.

“Many people, including Narender, Gaurav and Deepak grabbed me by the neck, pulled me out of the police vehicle and slapped me. The others tried to pull out the body with the intention to block the road,” he added.

He said with the help of other cops, police managed to foil their attempt but he sustained injuries.

The SHO said former BJP MLA Sham Singh Rana’s son Nepal Rana was also involved in the attack as he had also made a call on his phone number and told him that he has called people to teach him a lesson for not arresting the accused involved in the attack on Anil.

On his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 147, 149, 186, 323, 506, 332, 353, 341 and 120-B of the IPC at Yamunanagar Sadar police station against Gaurav, Narender, Siyanand, Deepak, Nepal Rana and others, police said.

However, Nepal Rana refuted the allegations of his involvement.

“Being in public life I have to call the SHO everyday but this cannot be linked with the alleged attack,” he added.

Radaur Singh Rana, who has now joined the INLD, also met Yamunanagar superintendent of police on Wednesday and demanded an investigation in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP