Ex-MLA’s son among those booked for attacking SHO in Yamunanagar

The Yamunanagar police have booked several people, including the son of a former MLA from Radaur, for allegedly attacking a police team and injuring in-charge of the Radaur police station.

As per the FIR, complainant Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge of Radaur police station said the incident took place on July 1. He, along with other cops, were bringing the body of a youth Anil Kumar, 38, of Radaur, who had allegedly succumbs to his injuries sustained in a clash in his colony on July 21.

He alleged that some people stopped the ambulance and tried to pull out the body near Dhaurang village of Yamunanagar.

They stopped the police vehicle and a group of about 50-60 people including Gaurav and Narender, both residents of Radauri village, and Deepak, of Jubbal village, stood in front of his vehicle all of sudden, he alleged.

“Many people, including Narender, Gaurav and Deepak grabbed me by the neck, pulled me out of the police vehicle and slapped me. The others tried to pull out the body with the intention to block the road,” he added.

He said with the help of other cops, police managed to foil their attempt but he sustained injuries.

The SHO said former BJP MLA Sham Singh Rana’s son Nepal Rana was also involved in the attack as he had also made a call on his phone number and told him that he has called people to teach him a lesson for not arresting the accused involved in the attack on Anil.

On his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 147, 149, 186, 323, 506, 332, 353, 341 and 120-B of the IPC at Yamunanagar Sadar police station against Gaurav, Narender, Siyanand, Deepak, Nepal Rana and others, police said.

However, Nepal Rana refuted the allegations of his involvement.

“Being in public life I have to call the SHO everyday but this cannot be linked with the alleged attack,” he added.

Radaur Singh Rana, who has now joined the INLD, also met Yamunanagar superintendent of police on Wednesday and demanded an investigation in the case.