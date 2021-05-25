Home / Cities / Others / Expand boundary of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve: Maharashtra CM to forest dept
Expand boundary of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve: Maharashtra CM to forest dept

The boundary of the popular Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra will be expanded after chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed that the two villages from the buffer zone of the national park be shifted owing to the rising number of tigers in the sanctuary
By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The boundary of the popular Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra will be expanded after chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed that the two villages from the buffer zone of the national park be shifted owing to the rising number of tigers in the sanctuary.

Located at Chandrapur district of Vidarbha region, Tadoba sanctuary is a popular tourist destination owing to frequent tiger sightings.

During a review meeting, Thackeray directed the forest department to expand the reserve area, amid the possibilities of a potential growth in the number of tigers.

Out of 312 tigers in state, 203 are within Tadoba and its buffer zone. The man-animal conflict in Chandrapur forest, which houses Tadoba, has resulted in the deaths of 33 people in 2020 and 18 so far this year.

“To reduce the conflict and offer free area to the wild cats, the relocation of the two villages should be immediately undertaken,” Thackeray told officers.

The state forest department has already relocated locals of four villages from the forest area.

“The relocation will help avoid such conflicts. The villagers should be given cash compensation during the relocation. At the same time, measures need to be taken to reduce the accidental deaths of tigers. Most of the tiger deaths have occurred by falling into wells. Measures such as heightening of the fencing walls of the wells should be undertaken,” CM said.

