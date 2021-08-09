Expedite relief measures in flood-hit areas: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrates of Etawah, Auraiya and Jalaun districts to launch relief and rescue operations expeditiously in flood-affected areas.

The chief minister reviewed the situation in the flood-affected districts in a meeting held at his official residence on Sunday.

He directed the Jal Shakti minister to review the flood situation and relief and rescue work with the officials of the local administration by conducting an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Varanasi and Ballia districts.

Special attention should be given to preparations related to flood control and relief and rescue operations in the sensitive districts, he said, adding that arrangements should be made in advance to deal with emergencies. The district magistrates and superintendents of police were directed to visit the sensitive spots in the flood-affected areas. The flood control rooms should be made operational, regular monitoring of the flood situation and patrolling should be conducted in the flood hit areas, he said.

Food packets should be distributed in the flood-hit areas after identifying the marooned villages and localities. The district administration should set up community kitchens and dry ration kits should be distributed among the people, he said.

Yogi said the availability of boats should be ensured in the flood-affected areas. Establishment of flood posts, arrangement for petromax lamps and effective patrolling on the embankments should be made. All assistance should be given to the flood victims, providing them relief material on schedule. The medical facilities should be improved and the medical teams should be posted in the area in view of the spread of infectious diseases due to flood. Adequate arrangements should be made for the treatment of animals, apart from providing medicines and fodder. Regular supply of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, kerosene and edible items should be maintained in the flood-hit areas, he said.