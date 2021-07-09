Expedite work on identifying new Covid variants: CM to departments

Chandigarh Punjab chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday asked departments concerned to step up work on the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to expeditiously identify cases of new Covid variant. He also asked officials to fast-track the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the Regional Institute of Virology, Mohali.

Though no fresh cases of Delta Plus variant (apart from two reported earlier, based on May sampling) had been identified in the state, the CM directed that the Whole Genome Sequencing Lab at GMCH Patiala, coming up with the support of PATH, must become functional this month. PATH has informed that the machine is likely to be installed by July 25 July.

Reviewing the Covid situation, the CM noted with satisfaction that the state was also starting dry swab testing, with a pilot at GMC Patiala next week.

Sensitivity of the dry swab variant method is 79% and specificity is 99% when compared with standard RTPCR test as the gold standard. Considering its lower cost and quick turn-around, the dry swab variant method can be used as a screening tool only in settings, where automated RNA extraction is not available.

State running out of vaccine

With the state running out of Covishield and left with only a day’s stock of Covaxin, the CM said, “Increase in supplies was critical given the gradual opening of sectors conditional to stakeholders having taken at least one dose,” the CM said, directing officials to aggressively pursue increase in the state’s quota with the Centre.

Pointing out that Punjab had already vaccinated nearly 83 lakh eligible persons (approximately 27% of the population). While the 1st dose has been administered to 70 lakh people, 13 lakh people had received the second dose, he added. Chief secretary Vini Mahajan told the meeting that the administration was following up with the Centre for more doses.